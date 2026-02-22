Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Bank of America

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWR. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $643.00 price target (up previously from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.05.

PWR opened at $552.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.03. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $565.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 59.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16 (above estimates), with year-end total backlog near $44B, strengthening revenue visibility. Read More.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

