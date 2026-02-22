Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7234.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co, Ltd., trading on the OTCMKTS as PANHF, operates one of China’s foremost digital health platforms under the brand “Ping An Good Doctor.” The company leverages artificial intelligence, big data analytics and a nationwide network of medical professionals to deliver online medical consultations, appointment scheduling, prescription fulfillment and follow-up care. Its integrated model combines virtual consultations with a seamless pharmaceutical e-commerce channel and health management tools designed for individual users, families and corporate clients.

Through its proprietary AI diagnostic system, Ping An Healthcare and Technology provides 24/7 access to licensed physicians, automated symptom checkers and personalized health assessments.

