BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 10,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 17,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BayFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, BayFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 2.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 20.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 169,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 68,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BAFN) is the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank, which operates as a Florida-chartered community bank. The company provides a range of commercial banking services, catering to both business and individual customers in the Tampa Bay region. BayFirst Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking, offering personalized solutions tailored to the needs of local clients.

The company’s product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

