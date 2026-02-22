Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stake Raised by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $123,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 47,018.3% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 683,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 276,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DFCF opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

