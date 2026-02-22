Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $63,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFIC opened at $38.15 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

