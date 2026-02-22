OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68,962 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $201,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

QUAL stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

