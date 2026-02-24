SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get SailPoint alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SailPoint

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,072. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. SailPoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In other news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $83,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,559.07. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 52,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,033,276.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,034,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,663,540.69. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,679,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 3,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 466,474 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in SailPoint by 86.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,365,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $11,133,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.