Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.0880. 1,596,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,981,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $8.00 price target on Asana in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Asana Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This represents a 80.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400 over the last three months. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

See Also

