168,189 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,462,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 690,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.24.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.