Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2,594,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,099,000 after buying an additional 4,119,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,610,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,388,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,331,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,194,000 after acquiring an additional 112,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,495,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,662,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,213,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,832,000 after acquiring an additional 389,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

