Catizen Price Reaches $0.0404 on Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Catizen has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.47 or 0.99877001 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen was first traded on September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,843,124 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 397,843,124 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.04043239 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $3,801,743.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.