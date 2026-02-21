Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0003 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $290.78 thousand and approximately $0.21 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.47 or 0.99877001 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is cashaa.com/blog. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa’s wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa’s ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. Telegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

