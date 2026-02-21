Toncoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $78.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004602 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,154,776,496 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450,866,398 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency. Toncoin has a current supply of 5,154,737,754.92618204 with 2,450,835,263.27374509 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.33343447 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 855 active market(s) with $90,109,334.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

