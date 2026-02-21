AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $359.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.85 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from AdvanSix’s conference call:

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Delivered full-year adjusted EBITDA of $157 million and Q4 $25 million , generating $6 million of free cash flow in 2025 despite trough nylon markets.

and Q4 , generating of free cash flow in 2025 despite trough nylon markets. Plant nutrients are a standout—granular ammonium sulfate volumes are up ~ 10% YTD, with record ammonia and sulfuric acid production and management projecting another year of sales growth.

YTD, with record ammonia and sulfuric acid production and management projecting another year of sales growth. Management warns of meaningful input-cost headwinds—sulfur near $500/ton and higher natural gas—plus a ~ $8–$10 million first-quarter earnings hit from winter-storm disruptions and related operating moderation.

and higher natural gas—plus a ~ first-quarter earnings hit from winter-storm disruptions and related operating moderation. 2026 priorities include reduced CapEx of $75–$95 million and a productivity program targeting ~ $30 million in annual run-rate savings, while planned turnarounds are expected to reduce pre-tax income by $20–$25 million (mostly Q2).

and a productivity program targeting ~ in annual run-rate savings, while planned turnarounds are expected to reduce pre-tax income by (mostly Q2). Sees material upside from carbon incentives—expects about $18 million in 2026 45Q credits upon DOE lifecycle approval and projects over $100 million through 2029, though cash refunds remain subject to IRS audit timing.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 559,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $505.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 27,537.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3,423.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AdvanSix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue outperformance — AdvanSix reported strong fourth‑quarter sales, with revenue above Street estimates, signaling demand resilience in the businesses. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 revenue outperformance — AdvanSix reported strong fourth‑quarter sales, with revenue above Street estimates, signaling demand resilience in the businesses. Positive Sentiment: $30M annual cost‑savings plan and 2026 FCF target — Management announced a program to shave roughly $30 million of annual costs and is targeting improved free cash flow in 2026, which supports margin recovery and longer‑term cash generation. AdvanSix plans $30M annual cost savings

$30M annual cost‑savings plan and 2026 FCF target — Management announced a program to shave roughly $30 million of annual costs and is targeting improved free cash flow in 2026, which supports margin recovery and longer‑term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share (about a 3.4% yield), which may attract income‑oriented investors and support the share base. (Record/ex‑dividend timing disclosed in the release.)

Dividend declared — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share (about a 3.4% yield), which may attract income‑oriented investors and support the share base. (Record/ex‑dividend timing disclosed in the release.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript available — Management provided slides and a full earnings‑call transcript that give detail on segment performance and actions; useful for investors assessing execution risk and timing of the cost cuts. Earnings Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call materials and transcript available — Management provided slides and a full earnings‑call transcript that give detail on segment performance and actions; useful for investors assessing execution risk and timing of the cost cuts. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/soft profit metrics — Some outlets reported that Q4 profits trailed forecasts or were weaker than hoped even as revenue grew; margins and EPS remain under pressure, which tempers the positive revenue story. MSN: Revenue up, profits trail forecasts

Mixed/soft profit metrics — Some outlets reported that Q4 profits trailed forecasts or were weaker than hoped even as revenue grew; margins and EPS remain under pressure, which tempers the positive revenue story. Negative Sentiment: Input‑cost headwinds persist — Management cites raw‑material and energy cost pressures that continue to compress near‑term margins; the benefits of cost actions are targeted for 2026 rather than immediate relief. Article on cost headwinds

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.