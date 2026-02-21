Mina (MINA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.64 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Mina has a market capitalization of $78.64 million and $3.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,275,285,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,275,206,901.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.06394706 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $4,691,781.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

