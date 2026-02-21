Critical Contrast: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBB Foods and Warby Parker”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.36 $18.36 million ($0.84) -44.83 Warby Parker $771.32 million 3.25 -$20.39 million $0.01 2,370.70

Analyst Ratings

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warby Parker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for BBB Foods and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 1 4 3 0 2.25 Warby Parker 0 5 11 0 2.69

BBB Foods presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than BBB Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods -2.61% -44.56% -7.47% Warby Parker 0.08% 1.96% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

BBB Foods has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warby Parker beats BBB Foods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

