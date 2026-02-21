Sen. John Boozman Sells SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6%

MDY stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.61. 975,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $662.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,795,000. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 302,438 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 564,003.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 186,121 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

