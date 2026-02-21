Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE VRT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $243.70. 3,874,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,747. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $255.54. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Vertiv by 313.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 272.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

