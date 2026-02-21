Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $204.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
