Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 3,186 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 272.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 54,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus set a $203.00 price target on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

