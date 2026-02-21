Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 6,487 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Chevron by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 54,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

