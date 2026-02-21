Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $155,297,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $55,061,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,999.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 221,114 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.58.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3%

ALGN opened at $190.02 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $208.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,508,611.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

