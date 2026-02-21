Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 49,209 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. $BCSF

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,209 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 446,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 97,714 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000.

BCSF stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $876.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.00 price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm’s core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

