New Millennium Group LLC Sells 14,365 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,701 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,937,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,694,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.