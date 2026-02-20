2,175,161 Shares in First Horizon Corporation $FHN Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,175,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,180,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of First Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $25.02 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

