iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 462.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $375.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

