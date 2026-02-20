Brokerages Set EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 24,138 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $597,415.50. Following the sale, the executive owned 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,833.50. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,075. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,138 shares of company stock worth $1,347,416. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in EZCORP by 398.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,251,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

