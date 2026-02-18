Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 11.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $188,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

