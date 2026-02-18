Condor Capital Management Has $66.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $66,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

