BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $281.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

