Xylem Inc. $XYL Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

