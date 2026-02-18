Cercano Management LLC Takes $10.25 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 496.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — LPX reported $0.03 EPS vs. consensus of (‑$0.06), surprising to the upside (helps limit downside). MarketBeat earnings summary

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.30 (7.1% increase), signaling cash‑flow confidence and supporting yield‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive — at least one firm raised LPX’s price target to $108, providing upside support for investors reassessing valuation. Yahoo Finance

Company provided Q1 and full‑year 2026 outlook and hosted an earnings call; investors should review the slide deck and transcript for guidance details that will drive near‑term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slides are available for deeper read‑through of margin drivers, segment performance and management commentary. Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings call transcript and slides are available for deeper read‑through of margin drivers, segment performance and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and OSB weakness — consolidated revenue of $567M missed estimates (~$590M) and OSB net sales fell sharply year‑over‑year, a sign of end‑market softness that pressures near‑term growth. Investing.com

Revenue miss and OSB weakness — consolidated revenue of $567M missed estimates (~$590M) and OSB net sales fell sharply year‑over‑year, a sign of end‑market softness that pressures near‑term growth. Negative Sentiment: Rising interest‑rate risk from amended variable‑rate credit facility — LPX disclosed increased exposure to rate volatility, which could raise borrowing costs if rates stay elevated. TipRanks

Rising interest‑rate risk from amended variable‑rate credit facility — LPX disclosed increased exposure to rate volatility, which could raise borrowing costs if rates stay elevated. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term market reaction — multiple outlets note shares slipped after the release, reflecting investor concern about revenue decline and margin pressure despite the EPS beat. MSN

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,902.46. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,096. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of LPX stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

