Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $482,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

