iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

