Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
Shares of APO stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $164.22.
Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management
In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
More Apollo Global Management News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apollo executives highlighted a $40T private‑credit opportunity, AI financing initiatives and progress on Fund XI at a BofA conference — message supports longer‑term AUM and fee growth potential if Apollo captures more private credit and AI-related lending mandates. Apollo Global Management Touts $40T Private Credit Opportunity, AI Financing and Fund XI at BofA Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Apollo will invest in Canadian fitness firm GoodLife Group — another deployed-capital deal demonstrating continued deal flow across sectors, which supports fee-generating activity and realizations. Apollo to invest in Canadian fitness firm GoodLife Group
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage cited Apollo rising on S&P 500 credit expansion — affirming sensitivity of APO to broader credit-market improvements that can boost returns on credit strategies and valuations. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rises on S&P 500 Credit Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces note Apollo’s Q4 beat and valuation context after the Schroders deal and EMEA leadership moves — reinforces fundamentals: strong Q4 EPS beat and continued strategic repositioning that could support medium‑term earnings. Apollo Global Management (APO) Valuation Check After Q4 Beat Schroders Deal And EMEA Leadership Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage mentions Apollo on CNBC’s “Final Trades” — short‑term flows or retail attention can be triggered by media mentions but this is unlikely to move fundamentals materially. QXO, Apollo Global, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more on CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Apollo is entering crypto lending via a Morpho deal — diversification into digital‑asset lending could open new revenue streams but carries execution and regulatory risk; monitor size and economics. TradFi giant Apollo enters crypto lending arena via Morpho deal
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets say the SEC is being urged to investigate Apollo over past Epstein ties — regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage could prompt disclosures, litigation risk and pressure on institutional clients. SEC urged to investigate Apollo over Epstein ties
- Negative Sentiment: Unions and a MSN report called for an SEC inquiry into what they describe as “misleading” disclosures about Apollo’s Epstein ties — heightened public pressure increases the chance of formal probes and reputational fallout. Union calls for SEC inquiry into Apollo’s ‘misleading’ Epstein ties
- Negative Sentiment: Teachers’ unions pushed for investigations into Apollo’s Epstein links in separate coverage — continued activism by large client groups could affect inflows from certain institutional investors. Teachers unions push for investigation into Apollo’s Epstein ties
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into Apollo — a new securities‑litigation inquiry increases potential legal costs and investor uncertainty while the matter proceeds. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apollo Global Management, Inc. – APO
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.
Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.
