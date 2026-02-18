Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $164.22.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

