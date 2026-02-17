Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Rxo Inc $RXO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of RXO worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RXO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 141.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXO opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. Rxo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Troy A. Cooper purchased 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $88,243.37. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,163.76. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

