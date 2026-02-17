NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $244.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.97. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. This represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

