Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Insider Murray McGowan Sells 15,955 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total value of £515,346.50.

Murray McGowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Murray McGowan sold 7,431 shares of Imperial Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191, for a total transaction of £237,123.21.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 3,234 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,118.51. The firm has a market cap of £25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,638 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,341.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Imperial Brands ( LON:IMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,562.50.

About Imperial Brands



