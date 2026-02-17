Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.49 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 1718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.10.

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 31.73%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.

