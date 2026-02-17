Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF $TCPB Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,874 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,482,000.

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TCPB opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

About Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF

The Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (TCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of debt securities with exposure to the global fixed income market. It may hold various debt investments of any credit rating, duration, and maturities TCPB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Thrivent.

