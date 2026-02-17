Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $61,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.03%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

