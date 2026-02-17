HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $66,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

DFAS stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.