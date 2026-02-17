FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Stock Holdings Reduced by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of FirstCash worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 70.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,289 shares in the company, valued at $19,516,751.93. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,305 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

