Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,463,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,095,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE TDY opened at $659.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,192,693. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.