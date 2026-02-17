Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 33011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

