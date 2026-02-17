Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,061 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,385 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 35.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 6.27% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Announces Dividend

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

