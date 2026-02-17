Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 56274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.49%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,216,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.