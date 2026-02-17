Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 304587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 37.79%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

