Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 924 and last traded at GBX 921.95, with a volume of 70887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 829.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.03. The company has a market capitalization of £766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.
