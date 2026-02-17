Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $314.56 and last traded at $315.44, with a volume of 184933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.61 and its 200-day moving average is $463.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

